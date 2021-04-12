REQUIREMENTS: Applicants must fill out and submit an application, must be an experienced front end loader operator and possess a valid driver’s license. Applicants should have a high school diploma or GED and six months or more of relevant experience. Final candidates applying with Saguache County will be required to submit and pass a pre-employment drug screen and criminal background check. Pay D.O.E.

Landfill Attendant is a full time 40 hour per week position – starting at 8:00 A.M. each day Tuesday through Saturday (subject to change). Those applying must be an experienced front end loader operator, have the ability to do strenuous outdoor physical labor in extreme weather conditions and be able to lift and/or move 20 lbs. to 75 lbs.

Applications are available at the Saguache County Road and Bridge/Landfill Office 305 3 rd Street, PO Box 476, Saguache, CO 81149 – 719-655-2554 or on the NEW Saguache County website https://saguachecounty.colorado.gov under the Landfill Department tab.

Completed applications can be hand delivered or mailed to Saguache County Road and Bridge/Landfill Office – at the address listed above, faxed to: 719-655-2543 or sent by email to mhashbarger@saguachecounty-co.gov

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open until a qualified candidate is hired. Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.