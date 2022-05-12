The Town of Crestone is seeking a water/wastewater operator for its water treatment and distribution system and its wastewater collection system. We are willing to train the right person. Previous experience in water treatment or distribution, as well as collection and wastewater treatment, is preferred. Minimum certification levels of water and wastewater D and collection and distribution 1 are highly desired. This position will lead to becoming the future ORC.

Qualifications: Ability to interpret and implement state regulations and test procedures, as well as a good working knowledge of math, mechanical equipment, and electronic controls. The ideal candidate will be detail-oriented, have good interpersonal and communications skills to professionally represent Crestone for water customer questions and complaints, and have the ability to use good judgment while working alone. The position requires routine on-call duty including holidays and weekends.

Compensation range: $25.00 – $30.00 an hour, depending on experience. We anticipate at least 10 hours per week of work to start, increasing after certification. Upon obtaining certification for these duties, paid sick leave and vacation, as well as dental insurance are available.

This job is open until filled. Job applications can be found at https://townofcrestone.colorado.gov/i-want-to/download-a-form . Completed job applications and accompanying résumés can be emailed to crestonetownoffice@gmail.com or mailed to PO Box 64 Crestone, CO 81131. Further questions about this position can be directed to Interim Town Administrator Leslie Klusmire at leslie.townofcrestone@gmail.com .

The Town of Crestone is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, the Town of Crestone complies with applicable state laws.