Update #1:

Water has been restored to Casita Park and Camper Village.

Saguache County Public Health has issued a Boil Water Advisory effective immediately.

Saguache County Public Health has contacted Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to test water quality.

Baca Grande Emergency Services is assisting with bottled water point of distribution (POD).

Bottled water is available at the Baca Grande Property Owner’s Association (POA) Office from 9am-7pm.



Contacts:

Saguache Emergency Manager, Bobby Woelz; 719-588-0197.

Baca Grande Emergency Services, Jim Vanderpool; 719-480-9076

Saguache Public Health Director, Lynette Grant; 719-221-3285.

Saguache Public Information Officer (PIO), Linda Warsh; 719-221-1300