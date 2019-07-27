Well, it’s not me—it’s a mission. It’s not a logo or a business for self-gain, nor is it living in a fancy house with solar panels. It’s not living off grid and driving a veggie oil-powered truck either. To me it’s not living on the hill above town just wishing for peace . . . to me it’s breaking bread with family and friends and being in awe! To me it’s asking for partners in happiness and the humility to learn how to make a living out of life right now. It’s asking myself to practice how to commune with nature, and to learn with the unseen micro life—the life that lives in the air I breathe, the soil beneath me, and the water I drink. This to me seems to be 7G and a key to our collective health and heartcore well-being. I hope to relate and share with other creatures and humans, acting and evolving into love with faith . . . leaving fear behind like training wheels. It’s possible to choose a symbiotic relationship with oneself for the common good of all life, and with a little help from our friends we may yet get see our great-grandchildren laugh. Maybe it’s best to have a back-up plan and study zen balance, considering non-action is a path as well.

To me 7G hopes to realize all life has a stake in the process of this story, and yet . . . it may not matter in the end if we are sleeping and forget to dream for the whole enchilada. Young and old, man or woman, animal or other . . . we all can choose what’s next in our moment . . . however the mystery of the gift only knows . . . what climate is in store for the next seven generations? See you around the village. Praying with 7G. —Nathan Good