August 27, 2019

SAN LUIS VALLEY – The ongoing multi-state outbreak of sudden and severe lung illness related to vaping is one more reason for San Luis Valley public health agencies and healthcare partners to educate the public on the dangers of vaping.

As of Monday, August 26, there has been one confirmed case in Colorado that meets the definition being used nationally for investigation into the possible causes of this illness. Nationally, there have been over one hundred confirmed cases and at least one death.

People who vape and have experienced lung illness since June 1, 2019 should contact their doctor or local health department. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fatigue, and possible fever. People who get sick with these symptoms should save the cartridges they have been using, which may provide valuable information for the disease investigation.

Although there have been no cases identified in the San Luis Valley yet, Colorado’s unusually high rate of teen and young adult nicotine vaping is a special cause for concern. According to the 2017 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, 40 percent of students in our region have tried vaping, and 21 percent reported having used an electronic vapor product in the past 30 days.

Contact: Linda Smith

Public Information Officer

(719) 580-6779

lsmith@alamosacounty.org