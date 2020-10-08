Mature, professional woman with small dog seeking home to rent. Employed at the Crestone Eagle with excellent rental references. Open to Air BnB’s or other properties that are not inhabited in the winter for a smaller rate from October through March or long-term house-sitting/house-care. Call or text: 719-588-2087.
